    Champ of the Week- SSgt. Nicholas Rauch [Image 1 of 4]

    Champ of the Week- SSgt. Nicholas Rauch

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander (left), recognizes Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rauch, 6th Security Forces Squadron unmanned aircraft system program manager (right), as Champ of the Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2024. Rauch coordinated vital programs to detect drone threats in restricted air space above MacDill’s 7.2-mile coastline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 16:39
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
