Champ of the Week- SSgt. Nicholas Rauch

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander (left), recognizes Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rauch, 6th Security Forces Squadron unmanned aircraft system program manager (right), as Champ of the Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2024. Rauch coordinated vital programs to detect drone threats in restricted air space above MacDill’s 7.2-mile coastline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)

