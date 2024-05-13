1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment conducts military operations on urbanized terrain training

Service members from the U.S. Marines, Suriname, and Jamaica conduct Urban Operating Training at Barbados’ Abandoned Cable and Wireless Earth Station in the Saint John parish during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 8, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Barbados Defence Force video by Lance Cpl. Amal Moore)

