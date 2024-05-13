Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment conducts military operations on urbanized terrain training [Image 3 of 3]

    1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment conducts military operations on urbanized terrain training

    BARBADOS

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    Service members from the U.S. Marines, Suriname, and Jamaica conduct Urban Operating Training at Barbados’ Abandoned Cable and Wireless Earth Station in the Saint John parish during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 8, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Barbados Defence Force video by Lance Cpl. Amal Moore)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 12:21
    VIRIN: 240508-A-VM943-1379
    This work, 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment conducts military operations on urbanized terrain training [Image 3 of 3], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24
    LSGE24

