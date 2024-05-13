Service members from the U.S. Marines and Suriname conduct Urban Operating Training at Barbados’ Abandoned Cable and Wireless Earth Station in the Saint John parish during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 8, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Barbados Defence Force video by Lance Cpl. Amal Moore)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 12:21
|Photo ID:
|8406345
|VIRIN:
|240508-A-VM943-1244
|Resolution:
|4640x4640
|Size:
|7.79 MB
|Location:
|BB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment conducts military operations on urbanized terrain training [Image 3 of 3], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT