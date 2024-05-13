MARE Press Conference

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, answers a question from local media during a press conference for an upcoming Major Accident Response Exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 10, 2024. The Italian Air Force, in close cooperation with the 31st FW, is hosting the MARE to test U.S. and Italian Air Forces cooperation with local Italian organizations in the event of an accident. This real-world exercise will also allow us to test joint procedures and increase synergy across organizations in the event of a non-military incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

