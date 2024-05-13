Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARE Press Conference [Image 2 of 8]

    MARE Press Conference

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, Col Salvatore La Luce, Aviano Italian Air Force Commander, and Italian first responders, Prefecture, and Civil Protection members, listen to a mission briefing during a press conference for an upcoming Major Accident Response Exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 10, 2024. The ITAF, in close cooperation with the 31st FW, is hosting the MARE to test U.S. and Italian Air Forces cooperation with local Italian organizations in the event of an accident. This real-world exercise will also allow us to test joint procedures and increase synergy across organizations in the event of a non-military incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 05:39
    Photo ID: 8405694
    VIRIN: 240510-F-EU398-1002
    Resolution: 953x718
    Size: 83.36 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARE Press Conference [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviano
    MARE

