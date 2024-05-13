Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Training Group Charlie: U.S. Marines conduct BZO [Image 3 of 4]

    Marine Corps Training Group Charlie: U.S. Marines conduct BZO

    JORDAN

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daryl Hickman, a combat engineer with 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, poses for a photo during a battlesight zero at Camp Titin, Jordan, May 11, 2024. The range was conducted to ensure the accuracy and effectiveness of issued small-arms weapon systems. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa)

    Location: JO
    Hometown: MURFREESBORO, TN, US
    MARFORRES
    Marine Forces Reserve
    MFR
    MCTGC

