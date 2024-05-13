Marine Corps Training Group Charlie: U.S. Marines conduct BZO

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daryl Hickman, a combat engineer with 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, poses for a photo during a battlesight zero at Camp Titin, Jordan, May 11, 2024. The range was conducted to ensure the accuracy and effectiveness of issued small-arms weapon systems. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa)
