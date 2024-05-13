Marine Corps Training Group Charlie: U.S. Marines conduct BZO

A U.S. Marine with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, loads his rifle magazines during a battlesight zero range at Camp Titin, Jordan, May 11, 2024. The range was conducted to ensure the accuracy and effectiveness of issued small-arms weapon systems. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa)

