A member of the Ivorian Special Forces pulls security during training at Flintlock 24 in Jacqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, May 12, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)

