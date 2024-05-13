Academic Day, Flintlock 24

Linda Leibigar, First Chief Inspector, German Federal Police - Abidjan, listens to a U.S. Special Operations presentation during Flintlock 24 in Jacqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, May 14, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)

