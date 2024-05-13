Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Academic Day, Flintlock 24 [Image 4 of 6]

    Academic Day, Flintlock 24

    JACQUEVILLE, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Linda Leibigar, First Chief Inspector, German Federal Police - Abidjan, listens to a U.S. Special Operations presentation during Flintlock 24 in Jacqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, May 14, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 04:59
    Photo ID: 8405658
    VIRIN: 240514-F-UU560-1125
    Resolution: 666x1000
    Size: 405.22 KB
    Location: JACQUEVILLE, CI
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Academic Day, Flintlock 24 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jennifer Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock
    Flintlock24

