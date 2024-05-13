Two military working dogs and thier handlers from the 1st MWD Regiment, British Army, wait to board an AW159 Wildcat helicopter prior to a familiarization during Exercise Swift Response 24, Haapsalu, Estonia, May 14, 2024. Swift Response, a component of the larger DEFENDER 24 exercise, is a dynamic U.S. Army Europe & Africa led training exercise focused on allied airborne forces’ ability to quickly and effectively respond to crises as an interoperable, multi-national team.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt 1st Class Joseph K VonNida)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 01:38
|Photo ID:
|8405371
|VIRIN:
|240514-Z-ID894-1009
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.13 MB
|Location:
|HAAPSALU, EE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dogs Defender 24 [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Joseph VonNida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT