Military Working Dogs Defender 24

A British Army AW159 Wildcat helicopter crew chief prepares to board Military Working Dogs and their handlers at a Forward Arming and Refueling Point prior to a familiarization flight during Exercise Swift Response 24, Haapsalu, Estonia, May 14, 2024. Swift Response, a component of the larger DEFENDER 24 exercise, is a dynamic U.S. Army Europe & Africa led training exercise focused on allied airborne forces’ ability to quickly and effectively respond to crises as an interoperable, multi-national team.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt 1st Class Joseph K VonNida)

Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 Location: HAAPSALU, EE