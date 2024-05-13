Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Working Dogs Defender 24 [Image 12 of 16]

    Military Working Dogs Defender 24

    HAAPSALU, ESTONIA

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph VonNida 

    104th Public Affairs Detachment

    A British Army AW159 Wildcat helicopter crew chief prepares to board Military Working Dogs and their handlers at a Forward Arming and Refueling Point prior to a familiarization flight during Exercise Swift Response 24, Haapsalu, Estonia, May 14, 2024. Swift Response, a component of the larger DEFENDER 24 exercise, is a dynamic U.S. Army Europe & Africa led training exercise focused on allied airborne forces’ ability to quickly and effectively respond to crises as an interoperable, multi-national team.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt 1st Class Joseph K VonNida)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 01:38
    Photo ID: 8405367
    VIRIN: 240514-Z-ID894-1051
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: HAAPSALU, EE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dogs Defender 24 [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Joseph VonNida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Working Dogs Defender 24
    Military Working Dogs Defender 24
    Military Working Dogs Defender 24
    Military Working Dogs Defender 24
    Military Working Dogs Defender 24
    Military Working Dogs Defender 24
    Military Working Dogs Defender 24
    Military Working Dogs Defender 24
    Military Working Dogs Defender 24
    Military Working Dogs Defender 24
    Military Working Dogs Defender 24
    Military Working Dogs Defender 24
    Military Working Dogs Defender 24
    Military Working Dogs Defender 24
    Military Working Dogs Defender 24
    Military Working Dogs Defender 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    SwiftResponse24
    Defender Europe 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT