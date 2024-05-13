240509-N-HT008-1114 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (MAY 9, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conduct a replenishment-at-sea in the North Pacific Ocean May 9. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 23:26 Photo ID: 8405139 VIRIN: 240509-N-HT008-1552 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 966.56 KB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson conducts replenishment at sea. [Image 12 of 12], by SN Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.