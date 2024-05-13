USS Ralph Johnson conducts replenishment at sea.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Seaman Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240509-N-HT008-1114 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (MAY 9, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conduct a replenishment-at-sea in the North Pacific Ocean May 9. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
