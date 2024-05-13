Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces deploy for additional security in Nebraska tornado response [Image 7 of 7]

    Security Forces deploy for additional security in Nebraska tornado response

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 155th Security Forces Squadron deploy for two weeks to provide security to storm damaged residential areas near Omaha, Nebraska, May 5, 2024. Around 100 Soldiers and Airmen volunteered for state active duty to integrate with local law enforcement at designated areas near Omaha that were significantly impacted by the Arbor Day tornadoes of April 26, 2024. The Soldiers and Airmen are working in rotating shifts providing controlled vehicle access and conducting roving patrols to ensure the safety and well-being of all within the affected aeas. (Nebraska Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt R Denise Mommens)

    This work, Security Forces deploy for additional security in Nebraska tornado response [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    tornado response

