Security Forces deploy for additional security in Nebraska tornado response

Airmen from the 155th Security Forces Squadron deploy for two weeks to provide security to storm damaged residential areas near Omaha, Nebraska, May 5, 2024. Around 100 Soldiers and Airmen volunteered for state active duty to integrate with local law enforcement at designated areas near Omaha that were significantly impacted by the Arbor Day tornadoes of April 26, 2024. The Soldiers and Airmen are working in rotating shifts providing controlled vehicle access and conducting roving patrols to ensure the safety and well-being of all within the affected aeas. (Nebraska Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt R Denise Mommens)

