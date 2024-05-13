HN Wright; 2nd Marine Logistics Group Warrior of the Week

U.S. Navy Hospitalman Ladon Wright, a field medical service technician with Headquarters and Service Battalion, and a native of Dallas, Texas, poses for a photo for Warrior of the Week on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 14, 2024. Wright was selected as the 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week for providing over 600 hours of medical coverage in support of high-risk training evolutions, enhancing the operational readiness of H&S Battalion, and enabling the safe and effective training of over 800 Marines. When asked what his favorite part of his job is Wright said, “My favorite part of my job is being around Marines and earning the title ‘Doc’ every day. The camaraderie among Marines and Sailors is like no other, and I am proud to be able to depend on them, and that they can depend on me for their health needs.” Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)

