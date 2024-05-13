Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HN Wright; 2nd Marine Logistics Group Warrior of the Week [Image 1 of 2]

    HN Wright; 2nd Marine Logistics Group Warrior of the Week

    CAMP LEJEUNE, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Hospitalman Ladon Wright, a field medical service technician with Headquarters and Service Battalion, and a native of Dallas, Texas, poses for a photo for Warrior of the Week on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 14, 2024. Wright was selected as the 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week for providing over 600 hours of medical coverage in support of high-risk training evolutions, enhancing the operational readiness of H&S Battalion, and enabling the safe and effective training of over 800 Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)

    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    Marines
    Camp Lejuene
    Warrior of the Week
    2nd Medical Battalion

