U.S. Navy Hospitalman Ladon Wright, a field medical service technician with Headquarters and Service Battalion, and a native of Dallas, Texas, poses for a photo for Warrior of the Week on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 14, 2024. Wright was selected as the 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week for providing over 600 hours of medical coverage in support of high-risk training evolutions, enhancing the operational readiness of H&S Battalion, and enabling the safe and effective training of over 800 Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 15:11 Photo ID: 8404277 VIRIN: 240514-M-VM946-1003 Resolution: 3127x4690 Size: 781.17 KB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HN Wright; 2nd Marine Logistics Group Warrior of the Week [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Christian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.