    104th Fighter Wing hosts Wediko school, Shephard Hill Regional High School, and Shenendehowa High School for base tour [Image 7 of 7]

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Wediko school, Shephard Hill Regional High School, and Shenendehowa High School for base tour

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Students from the Wediko School, Shephard Hill Regional High School, and Shenendehowa High School tour the 104th Fighter Wing,May 10, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Base tours give students the opportunity to meet with Airmen and learn more about the 104FW mission and future career opportunities.
    (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024
    Photo ID: 8403825
    VIRIN: 240510-Z-DY432-1134
    Resolution: 7620x5080
    Size: 10.24 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Massachusetts
    ANG
    Air Force
    USAF
    104th Fighter Wing

