104th Fighter Wing hosts Wediko school, Shephard Hill Regional High School, and Shenendehowa High School for base tour

Students from the Wediko School, Shephard Hill Regional High School, and Shenendehowa High School tour the 104th Fighter Wing,May 10, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Base tours give students the opportunity to meet with Airmen and learn more about the 104FW mission and future career opportunities.

(U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)

Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US