Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 07:56 Photo ID: 8403179 VIRIN: 240508-A-RO653-9854 Resolution: 965x724 Size: 189.1 KB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, ‘Inspirational leader’ awarded for work in youth sports and Teen Center [Image 3 of 3], by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.