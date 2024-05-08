‘Inspirational leader’ awarded for work in youth sports and Teen Center

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Gregg-Adams Public Affairs Officer



FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Tyneika Thomas started out in 2020 as the installation’s Youth Sports and Fitness Director, but quickly had even more influence on young people’s lives.



Thomas received the Child and Youth Services Award of Excellence, one of only two given to Installation Management Command Directorate – Training CYS programs, said Tamara Johnson, the Fort Gregg-Adams CYS coordinator.



“Tyneika has been a force in our community in two different areas,” said Col. James D. Hoyman, garrison commander.



The award covered January-December 2023, when Thomas served in her own position, and took on the challenge of overseeing the Youth Center Program at the same time. Her accomplishments covered several pages of achievements and was reviewed by a panel at IMCOM G-9.



“I just want to say thank you to my team, because if not for you guys, I could not be the leader that I am,” Thomas said. “They see my crazy visions and my post-its and my crazy text messages at different hours and they put it all together. So, I’m here because of the team I have.”



Johnson called Thomas an inspirational leader.



“Very quickly, we noticed that we had a trail blazer and a charger on our hands,” Johnson said. “She oversaw both programs with excellence for a year.”



When Thomas took over the Youth Center Program, there had been no director and she built into a thriving program, she added. She developed a recreational program where teens can take part in a variety of fun activities that include lock-ins, trips, college visits and more.



“If (teenagers) tell you that that’s where they want to go, then they really like it over there,” Johnson said.



Thomas also has been a trailblazer in terms of collaborating with off-post organizations, she said.



“We’ve been able to start collaboration with all kinds of civilian entities and it just keeps on going,” she said. “I’m so proud of you, Tyneika, and everything you’re doing for the Child and Youth Services Program. You embody the mission of Child and Youth Services, and you embody going above and beyond the call of duty.”



Through her own leadership, Thomas has helped youth in the CYS programs she oversees become leaders, Hoyman said.



“Tyneika has created leaders at the lowest level,” he added. “We’re talking about young folks who see what it is to do well and serve others. And, you serve others so well. You are force in this community, and we’re so proud of you.”

