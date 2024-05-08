Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    104th Fighter Wing holds groundbreaking ceremony with Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for new taxiway [Image 5 of 6]

    104th Fighter Wing holds groundbreaking ceremony with Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for new taxiway

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Key community members break first ground for Taxiway B South, May 13, 2024, at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport, Massachusetts. The new taxiway will increase overall safety for aviation operations and provides a key building block for the 104th Fighter Wing's conversion to the F-35.
    (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 22:14
    Photo ID: 8402691
    VIRIN: 240513-Z-DY432-2094
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing holds groundbreaking ceremony with Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for new taxiway [Image 6 of 6], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    104th Fighter Wing holds groundbreaking ceremony with Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for new taxiway
    104th Fighter Wing holds groundbreaking ceremony with Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for new taxiway
    104th Fighter Wing holds groundbreaking ceremony with Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for new taxiway
    104th Fighter Wing holds groundbreaking ceremony with Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for new taxiway
    104th Fighter Wing holds groundbreaking ceremony with Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for new taxiway
    104th Fighter Wing holds groundbreaking ceremony with Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for new taxiway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Massachusetts
    ANG
    Air Force
    USAF
    104th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT