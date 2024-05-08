Key community members break first ground for Taxiway B South, May 13, 2024, at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport, Massachusetts. The new taxiway will increase overall safety for aviation operations and provides a key building block for the 104th Fighter Wing's conversion to the F-35.
(U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 22:14
|Photo ID:
|8402691
|VIRIN:
|240513-Z-DY432-2094
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing holds groundbreaking ceremony with Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for new taxiway [Image 6 of 6], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS
