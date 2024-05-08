104th Fighter Wing holds groundbreaking ceremony with Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for new taxiway

Colleen D'alessandro, FAA Regional Administrator, New England region, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for Taxiway B South, May 13, 2024, at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport, Massachusetts. The new taxiway will increase overall safety for aviation operations and provides a key building block for the 104th Fighter Wing's conversion to the F-35.

