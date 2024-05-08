Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing holds groundbreaking ceremony with Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for new taxiway [Image 3 of 6]

    104th Fighter Wing holds groundbreaking ceremony with Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for new taxiway

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Colleen D'alessandro, FAA Regional Administrator, New England region, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for Taxiway B South, May 13, 2024, at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport, Massachusetts. The new taxiway will increase overall safety for aviation operations and provides a key building block for the 104th Fighter Wing's conversion to the F-35.
    (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 22:14
    Photo ID: 8402689
    VIRIN: 240513-Z-DY432-2067
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US
    This work, 104th Fighter Wing holds groundbreaking ceremony with Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for new taxiway [Image 6 of 6], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Massachusetts
    ANG
    Air Force
    USAF
    104th Fighter Wing

