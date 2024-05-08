U.S. Army and Barbados Defence Force conduct casualty evacuation training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 142nd Aviation Regiment, New York Army National Guard, exit an UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Paragon Base, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 5, 2024.
TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Lee)
