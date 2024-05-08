Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army and Barbados Defence Force conduct casualty evacuation training [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Army and Barbados Defence Force conduct casualty evacuation training

    BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS

    05.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 142nd Aviation Regiment, New York Army National Guard, exit an UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Paragon Base, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 5, 2024.

    TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Lee)

    TAGS

    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24
    LSGE24

