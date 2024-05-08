Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army and Barbados Defence Force conduct casualty evacuation training [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Army and Barbados Defence Force conduct casualty evacuation training

    BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS

    05.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army South

    Soldiers assigned to 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 328th Field Hospital, and 142nd Aviation Regiment, New York Army National Guard board a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for casualty evacuation training in Barbados during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 5, 2024.

    TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2024 15:55
    Photo ID: 8399945
    VIRIN: 240505-A-HL401-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: BRIDGETOWN, BB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and Barbados Defence Force conduct casualty evacuation training [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army and Barbados Defence Force conduct casualty evacuation training
    U.S. Army and Barbados Defence Force conduct casualty evacuation training
    U.S. Army and Barbados Defence Force conduct casualty evacuation training
    U.S. Army and Barbados Defence Force conduct casualty evacuation training
    U.S. Army and Barbados Defence Force conduct casualty evacuation training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keywords

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT