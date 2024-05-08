Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Immediate Response 24 [Image 14 of 15]

    Immediate Response 24

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard toast the end of a fire mission with shots of water from expended primer shells during exercise Immediate Response in Ustka, Poland, May 11, 2024. The primer shot is an artillery tradition undertaken after pulling the lanyard and firing a howitzer for the first time or marking the conclusion of a fire mission or day of firing. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

