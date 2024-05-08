Immediate Response 24

Soldiers with B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard toast the end of a fire mission with shots of water from expended primer shells during exercise Immediate Response in Ustka, Poland, May 11, 2024. The primer shot is an artillery tradition undertaken after pulling the lanyard and firing a howitzer for the first time or marking the conclusion of a fire mission or day of firing. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

Date Taken: 05.10.2024