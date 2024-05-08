Immediate Response 24

U.S. Army Cpl. Nolan Simonds, right, a forward observer with Detachment 2, 2nd Battalion, 122nd Field Artillery Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, reviews coordinates for an artillery fire mission with a forward observer of the Polish army’s 6th Battalion, 6th Airborne Brigade during exercise Immediate Response in Ustka, Poland, May 11, 2024. More than 10,400 U.S. military members and 12,750 service members from Allied and partner nations are participating in the exercise, which includes live-fire exercises, wet gap crossings, and other training to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

