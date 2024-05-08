Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Youth Challenge students lend a hand with Earth Day clean up [Image 5 of 13]

    Oregon Youth Challenge students lend a hand with Earth Day clean up

    POWELL BUTTE, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Maj. Leslie Reed 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A cadet with the Oregon Youth Challenge High School carries a bag of debris during an Earth Day clean-up event at the Biak Training Center, near Powell Butte, Oregon, on April 19, 2024. The cadets helped remove more than 30 cubic yards of debris in just a few hours from Bureau of Land Management property, which is leased by the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Youth Challenge students lend a hand with Earth Day clean up [Image 13 of 13], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon National Guard
    Earth Day
    Service project
    Biak Training Center
    Oregon Youth Challenge High School

