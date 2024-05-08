Oregon Youth Challenge students lend a hand with Earth Day clean up

A cadet with the Oregon Youth Challenge High School carries a bag of debris during an Earth Day clean-up event at the Biak Training Center, near Powell Butte, Oregon, on April 19, 2024. The cadets helped remove more than 30 cubic yards of debris in just a few hours from Bureau of Land Management property, which is leased by the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
