Oregon Youth Challenge students lend a hand with Earth Day clean up

A cadet with the Oregon Youth Challenge High School sweeps debris during an Earth Day clean up event at the Biak Training Center, near Powell Butte, Oregon, on April 19, 2024. The cadets helped remove more than 30 cubic yards of debris in just a few hours from Bureau of Land Management property, which is leased by the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Location: POWELL BUTTE, OR, US