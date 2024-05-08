MRF-D 24.3 spotlight: Cpl. Freddie Bawla

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Freddie Bawla, an embarkation clerk with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, prepares a rachet strap during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at Jacksons International Airport, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, May 8, 2024. The HADR exercise is conducted in coordination with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent, to validate HADR training and readiness. Bawla is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

