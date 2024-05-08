Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3 spotlight: Cpl. Freddie Bawla [Image 2 of 4]

    MRF-D 24.3 spotlight: Cpl. Freddie Bawla

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Freddie Bawla, left, an embarkation clerk with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, and Sgt. Carson Lapidus, a loadmaster with Marine Transport Squadron 1, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, load equipment onto a pallet during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at Jacksons International Airport, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, May 8, 2024. The HADR exercise is conducted in coordination with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent, to validate HADR training and readiness. Bawla is a native of Maryland. Lapidus is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    This work, MRF-D 24.3 spotlight: Cpl. Freddie Bawla [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    logistics
    HADR
    Marines
    MRF-D
    PNG
    USMCnews

