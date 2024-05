U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class David Avila climbs a Jacob’s ladder onto the weather deck of USCGC Alex Haley (WMEC 39) while underway in the Bering Sea, April 9, 2024. Avila joined his fellow crew members for a morale swim call in the 42-degree water during a day of fair weather and calm seas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower)

