U.S. Coast Guard Fireman James Barker looks to a training team member during a damage control drill in the auxiliary machinery room of USCGC Alex Haley (WMEC 39) while underway in the Bering Sea, April 9, 2024. Barker responded to a simulated burst pipe by preparing a wedge and absorbent material to seal the rupture. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 17:17 Photo ID: 8391634 VIRIN: 240409-G-GM914-1944 Resolution: 4691x3131 Size: 2.37 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN