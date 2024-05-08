Recruiters attend AI Expo for National Competitiveness

Recruiters with the District of Columbia National Guard and 113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard, manned booths during the AI Expo for National Competitiveness at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, in Washington, D.C., May 8, 2024. The AI Expo is meant to serve as a forum for industry, government, and academic research entities to exhibit technological breakthroughs and discuss implications for U.S. and allied competitiveness. Recruiters served as ambassadors to illuminate the array of local opportunities available in the realms of cyber, intelligence, and aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

