    Recruiters attend AI Expo for National Competitiveness [Image 15 of 15]

    Recruiters attend AI Expo for National Competitiveness

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Recruiters with the District of Columbia National Guard and 113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard, manned booths during the AI Expo for National Competitiveness at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, in Washington, D.C., May 8, 2024. The AI Expo is meant to serve as a forum for industry, government, and academic research entities to exhibit technological breakthroughs and discuss implications for U.S. and allied competitiveness. Recruiters served as ambassadors to illuminate the array of local opportunities available in the realms of cyber, intelligence, and aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 17:05
    VIRIN: 240508-F-PL327-4255
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    This work, Recruiters attend AI Expo for National Competitiveness [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    D.C. Air National Guard
    recruitment
    113th Wing
    D.C. National Guard
    Capital Guardians

