3rd Special Forces Group takes first place in special operations international best sniper competition

A competitor in the 15th Annual United States Army Special Operations Command International Sniper Competition, looks through a spotting scope as his teammates engage various targets on a range at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, March 19, 2024. Eighteen teams competed in the annual event where instructors from the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School designed a series of events that challenged the three-person teams’ ability to work together engaging various targets at various distances for speed and accuracy in different types of environments. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

