3rd Special Forces Group takes first place in special operations international best sniper competition

A competitor in the 15th Annual United States Army Special Operations Command International Sniper Competition makes his way up stairs to a shoooting position before engaging various targets on a range at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, March 19, 2024. Eighteen teams competed in the annual event where instructors from the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School designed a series of events that challenged the three-person teams' ability to work together engaging various targets at various distances for speed and accuracy in different types of environments.

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - The U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School hosted the U.S. Army Special Operations Command International Best Sniper Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, March 18-22.



In its 15th year, sniper teams from the special operations force from across the U.S. Special Operations Command, the Department of Homeland Security, and international partners were challenged during a 23-stage, multiple-day competition to demonstrate skill and capability through performance.



“Snipers (were tested) on their skills in intense events that look, feel, and sound like modern-ground combat,” said Lt. Col. Scott Elliott, the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Special Warfare Training Group, commander. “The instructors of the Special Forces Sniper Course, the premiere U.S. military school for long-range marksmanship and sniper options, designed events that will challenge the three-person teams’ ability to work together.”



This year’s competition saw 20 sniper teams that represented seven countries including Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and the Netherlands.



Sniper teams from 1st, 3rd, 5th,7th, 10th, and 19th Special Forces groups, as well as the 75th Ranger Regiment, represented the U.S. Army Special Operations Command. Both U.S. Marine Forces Special Operations Command and Naval Special Warfare Command had two sniper teams each, and one team from the U.S. Coast Guard completed the roster of competitors.



Cadets from Virginia Tech were on hand to watch the competition. This was a chance for the cadets to watch some of the world’s best SOF snipers. One cadet had a special interest in the competition and the SOF community.



“I've had the wonderful opportunity to come witness the International Sniper competition here at Fort Liberty,” said Cadet Brindle from the Virginia Tech Reserve Officers' Training Corps. “I've always wanted to pursue a career in special operations. I'm just glad to get some insight and meet some amazing people.”



Virginia Tech ROTC cadets were able to watch the competition and see realistic military training with U.S and foreign allied partners. The events in the competition were based on real-world scenarios and were taken from historical and current sniper missions conducted around the globe.



Sgt. 1st Class Lin, a sniper team member from the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and a competitor in this year’s competition, spoke of the reality of the scenarios.



“In this competition specifically, there are a lot of practical applications,” Lin said. “It’s a lot of real-world application, a lot of SOF sniper techniques, tactics and procedures are incorporated into these stages and experiences.”



Lin added that it was a complete group effort for special operation snipers. We must be able to operate independently, but also as a team, directly integrating with each other.



The competition offered the competitors precision training that would be performed in real-world scenarios while comparing their skills against the best for friendly international competition.



This year’s USASOC International Best Sniper was the team from 3rd Special Forces Group. The French Team finished in second and 10th Special Forces Group was in 3rd place. Congratulations to all the sniper team competitors.



Following the International Sniper Competition, SWCS will host the Best Combat Diver Competition at the Special Forces Underwater Operations School in Key West, Florida, in June.



For more information about the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, visit www.swcs.mil.