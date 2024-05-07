U.S. Army National Guard, Michigan National Guard Defense Cyber Operations Element and Detachment 1 , 172nd Cyber Protection Team receive training from the Maryland Army National Guard and National Guard Bureau on the Deployable Defensive Cyberspace Operations System – Modular kit, from April 13-14, 2024.
(photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Adkins)
Michigan National Guard Cyber Protection Team receives training on the Deployable Defensive Cyberspace Operations System – Modular kit
