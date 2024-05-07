Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michigan National Guard Defense Cyber Operations Element and Detachment 1 , 172nd Cyber Protection Team receive training from the Maryland Army National Guard and National Guard Bureau [Image 1 of 2]

    Michigan National Guard Defense Cyber Operations Element and Detachment 1 , 172nd Cyber Protection Team receive training from the Maryland Army National Guard and National Guard Bureau

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Adkins 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard, Michigan National Guard Defense Cyber Operations Element and Detachment 1 , 172nd Cyber Protection Team receive training from the Maryland Army National Guard and National Guard Bureau on the Deployable Defensive Cyberspace Operations System – Modular kit, from April 13-14, 2024.
    (photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Adkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 12:06
    Photo ID: 8390506
    VIRIN: 240414-A-NK523-8830
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: LANSING, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard Defense Cyber Operations Element and Detachment 1 , 172nd Cyber Protection Team receive training from the Maryland Army National Guard and National Guard Bureau [Image 2 of 2], by SSG John Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan National Guard Defense Cyber Operations Element and Detachment 1 , 172nd Cyber Protection Team receive training from the Maryland Army National Guard and National Guard Bureau
    172nd Cyber Protection Team receive training from the Maryland Army National Guard and National Guard Bureau on the Deployable Defensive Cyberspace Operations System – Modular kit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Michigan National Guard Cyber Protection Team receives training on the Deployable Defensive Cyberspace Operations System &ndash; Modular kit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Cyber
    Michigan National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT