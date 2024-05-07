Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers [Image 7 of 8]

    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers

    BEE SPRING, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Kelsie Steber 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division

    David Anderson, Nolin River Lake maintenance mechanic, fixes a water line leak at Moutardier Campgrounds in Bee Spring, Kentucky April 23, 2024. Nearly two million people venture out every year to Nolin River Lake. (U.S. Army photo by Kelsie Steber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 12:09
    Photo ID: 8390501
    VIRIN: 240423-A-VW897-5343
    Resolution: 4590x3410
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: BEE SPRING, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers [Image 8 of 8], by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers
    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers
    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers
    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers
    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers
    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers
    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers
    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Louisville District
    Nolin River Lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT