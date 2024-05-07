Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers [Image 2 of 8]

    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers

    BEE SPRING, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Kelsie Steber 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division

    Nolin River Lake maintenance crew fixes a water line leak at Moutardier Campgrounds in Bee Spring, Kentucky April 23, 2024. The maintenance crew begins preparations of the Dog Creek, Moutardier, and Wax campgrounds in early spring. Nearly two million people venture out every year to Nolin River Lake. (U.S. Army photo by Kelsie Steber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 12:09
    Photo ID: 8390496
    VIRIN: 240423-A-VW897-5372
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: BEE SPRING, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers [Image 8 of 8], by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers
    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers
    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers
    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers
    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers
    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers
    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers
    Maintenance team prepares facilities for happy campers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Louisville District
    Nolin River Lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT