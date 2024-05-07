Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    64th BSB Ruck Marches for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 6 of 9]

    64th BSB Ruck Marches for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    04.27.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to various companies within 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division participate in a battalion ruck march in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, April 27, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 06:04
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    This work, 64th BSB Ruck Marches for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Kimberly Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

