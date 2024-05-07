64th BSB Ruck Marches for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

U,S. Army soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division begining their battalion ruck march in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, April 27, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

