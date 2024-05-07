Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Rifle Range at Oyster Bay [Image 3 of 5]

    Balikatan 24: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Rifle Range at Oyster Bay

    OYSTER BAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dylano Castellanos, a rifleman assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes his target point during a live-fire range as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Naval Detachment Oyster Bay, Palawan, Philippines, May 2, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 04:24
    Location: OYSTER BAY, PH
    This work, Balikatan 24: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Rifle Range at Oyster Bay [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bilateral Training
    Balikatan
    BLT 1/5
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

