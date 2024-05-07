Balikatan 24: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Rifle Range at Oyster Bay

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Roman Elizondo, a grenadier assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, zeroes his M4 carbine during a live-fire range as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Naval Detachment Oyster Bay, Palawan, Philippines, May 2, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

