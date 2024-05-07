Joint Region Marianas Hosts Delegates from the Federated States of Micronesia for the 2024 FSM-JCM



ASAN, Guam (May 3, 2024) – Joint Region Marianas hosted delegates from the Federated States of Micronesia during the FSM Joint Committee Meeting held May 1-2 in the JRM headquarters building on Nimitz Hill. Commander Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. Greg Huffman led the discussion alongside the FSM Vice President Aren B. Palik and the U.S. Ambassador to the FSM Jennifer Johnson. In attendance were representatives from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, FSM national delegates, members of the FSM Congress, as well as state leaders and representatives from Chuuk, Pohnpei, Yap and Kosrae.

The JCM is in accordance with the Compact of Free Association (COFA) Title III: Security and Defense Relations and promotes ongoing dialogue between nations with the objective to enhance security and defense responsibilities in the region. (U.S. Navy photos by Rey Rabara)

