Indo-Pacific Senior Military Official, Federated States of Micronesia Representatives Wrap Up Robust Joint Committee Meeting in Guam

Photo By Reynaldo Rabara (U.S. Navy photos by Rey Rabara)

ASAN, Guam (May 8, 2024) –The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Senior Military Official in Guam and Micronesia Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, Federated States of Micronesia Vice President Aren Palik and U.S. Ambassador to the FSM Jennifer Johnson hosted another bilateral FSM-Joint Committee Meeting from May 1-2 at the Joint Region Marianas headquarters in Nimitz Hill.



“The FSM is a crucial part of the overall defense plan and is vitally important to the region,” Huffman said. “With that in mind, continued communication and collaboration with the Ambassador to the FSM and the heads of states in Micronesia are absolutely paramount to our core mission in defending the homeland,” Huffman continued.



The JCM agenda for this session consisted of progress updates on the defense site working group projects throughout the FSM, further information on the establishment of a national security office and maritime security throughout the region.



“These meetings allow us the chance to sit together and discuss priorities, enhance our partnerships and look for opportunities to strengthen the communities throughout the FSM,” Huffman said.



U.S. Ambassador Johnson echoed Huffman’s remarks and described the JCM as a gathering of family to frankly discuss important mutual security and defense matters between the FSM and the United States.



“Over the past two days, we had productive and meaningful exchanges to address specific security challenges, recap our accomplishments, and pave the way forward. We were very pleased by the large, high-level turnout from both sides, and we look forward to our next meeting in Chuuk as we continue the momentum we built with our enduring partners and friends,” Johnson noted.



Senior leaders from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the U.S. Department of State, and Government leadership of FSM also joined the meeting. The JCM is in accordance with the Compact of Free Association (COFA) Title III: Security and Defense Relations and promotes ongoing dialogue between nations to enhance security and defense responsibilities in the region.