    Soldiers conduct casualty evacuation training during TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 3 of 5]

    Soldiers conduct casualty evacuation training during TRADEWINDS 24

    PARAGON BASE, BARBADOS

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Soldiers assigned to 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), the 328th Field Hospital and 142nd Aviation Regiment, New York Army National Guard, board a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during casualty evacuation training at TRADEWINDS 24 in Barbados, May 4, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 20:37
    Photo ID: 8389110
    VIRIN: 240505-A-JF826-1092
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: PARAGON BASE, BB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers conduct casualty evacuation training during TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    Casualty Evacuation
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    TW24
    LSGE24
    7th Group Special Forces (Airborne)

