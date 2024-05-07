A 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldier prepares to load a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during casualty evacuation training at TRADEWINDS 24 in Barbados, May 4, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 20:37
|Photo ID:
|8389108
|VIRIN:
|240505-A-JF826-1084
|Resolution:
|4819x3214
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|PARAGON BASE, BB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers conduct casualty evacuation training during TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT