    Coaches Workshop 2024 [Image 7 of 10]

    Coaches Workshop 2024

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    Scott Bracken, the head rugby coach at Claremont College, lowers an ammo can to a squad mate during the Leadership Reaction Course at the Officer Candidate School on May 7, 2024, while attending the Coaches Workshop hosted by the Marine Corps Recruiting Command at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va The Coaches Workshop gives college coaches and educators from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. Upon completion of the workshop, attending coaches and educators will return to their schools and community equipped with a better understanding of the Marine Corps and ability to tell the Marine Corps story. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 18:15
    Photo ID: 8388825
    VIRIN: 240507-M-KI947-1841
    Resolution: 2001x3000
    Size: 417.99 KB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Coaches Workshop 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Payton Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Recruiting
    Quantico
    Marine Corps Recruiting Command
    Coaches Workshop

