Coaches Workshop 2024

Coaches and educators attending the Coaches Workshop hosted by the Marine Corps Recruiting Command at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., attempt the ammo lift portion of the Combat Fitness Test at the Officer Candidates School on May 7, 2024. The Coaches Workshop, from May 6 - 10, gave college coaches and educators from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. Upon completion of the workshop, attending coaches and educators returned to their schools and community equipped with a better understanding of the Marine Corps and ability to tell the Marine Corps story. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)

